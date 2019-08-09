Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have died in a head-on truck crash in South Australia amid wild weather conditions hitting the state.
Two men have died in a head-on truck crash in South Australia amid wild weather conditions hitting the state.
News

Two truckies killed in ‘horrendous’ crash

9th Aug 2019 5:52 AM

TWO men have died in a head-on truck crash amid wild weather hitting South Australia.

The two trucks burst into flames following the collision at 11.30am this morning, with police reporting a "number of small explosions".

A 26-year-old man from the Riverland and a 64-year-old man from Andrews Farm in Adelaide died in the crash.

A dust storm prevented emergency services from accessing the crash site, which took place on the Sturt Highway near Truro, almost 100 kilometres northeast of Adelaide.

 

Two men have died in a head-on truck crash amid wild weather hitting South Australia.
Two men have died in a head-on truck crash amid wild weather hitting South Australia.


Local police described the scene as "horrendous".

"Police and emergency services have had extreme difficulty getting to the scene due to extremely high winds, low visibility due to very, very heavy dust and the fire itself … (the dust) then made efforts to extinguish the fires even more difficult than normal," Chief Inspector Shane Addison said.

"The emergency services at the scene are working under horrendous conditions … visibility at times was virtually non-existent and certainly at the best it was only 10m or so."

 

Local police described the scene as “horrendous”.
Local police described the scene as “horrendous”.

 

Investigators remain at the scene of the double-fatality, and police have closed the highway indefinitely between Halfway House and Eudunda roads.

Police will now investigate whether low visibility contributed to the crash.

"All motorists at all times should drive to the conditions. When roads conditions become so hazardous that they are placing their lives at risk by driving at all then motorists are advised to pull over and stop."

These truck deaths take the state's road toll to 73, compared with 43 at the same time last year.

More Stories

crash fatality south australia truck drivers truckies

Top Stories

    Councillors break the deadlock in fiery meeting

    premium_icon Councillors break the deadlock in fiery meeting

    News A packed public gallery clearly divided shouted "shame" while others cheered and clapped.

    Community tackle homelessness

    premium_icon Community tackle homelessness

    News THE community has rallied behind an important cause and the results are...

    Street signs to be removed amid harsh criticism

    premium_icon Street signs to be removed amid harsh criticism

    News THE R U OK signs and street art will be removed this weekend.

    The x-factor who can take Sawtell all the way

    premium_icon The x-factor who can take Sawtell all the way

    News LIVEWIRE could bring Grafton to their knees this Sunday.