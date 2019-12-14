Two towns thankful for being saved from the brink Iluka and Woombah set to say thanks to their firefighters

Iluka and Woombah set to say thanks to their firefighters.

AFTER confronting a blaze that burnt out more than 100,000ha, the towns of Woombah and Iluka were spared devastation thanks to the incredible efforts of firefighters who worked day and night to protect lives and property.

With the Myall Creek Rd bushfire now being brought under control, the residents of the two towns are set to show their appreciation for the fireys who saved them with a special benefit day this weekend.

The Iluka Golf Club and Iluka-Woombah Rotary Club have joined forces and will stage a benefit day at the Iluka Golf Club on Sunday to raise money and say thanks to all volunteer firefighters.

Event spokeswoman Christine Wissink said the firefighters had put their lives on the line to save their fellow residents and the event is an opportunity for the Clarence community to express their thanks to the fireys who saved Iluka and Woombah.

“Woombah was evacuated a couple of weeks ago and Iluka was on alert, and it was a herculean effort from our firefighters to stop the fire where they did,” Ms Wissink said.

“The winds were fierce and the weather was against them, yet somehow they managed to quell the beast.

“To drive down Iluka Rd and see the devastation the fire caused it’s incredible, yet every home was saved. How they did it I’ll never know.”

Ms Wissink said the Iluka and Woombah communities were grateful for the efforts of their Rural Fire Service brigades.

“As a community we just want to think them. We’ve just been captivated by what they’ve done,” she said.

“The sacrifices our volunteers make have been huge and as a community we want to thank them.”

The benefit day will be staged from 11am to 3pm Sunday and will include a sausage sizzle, live music and Christmas ham raffle to be drawn every hour.

Entry is via a donation and Ms Wissink said all funds will go directly to the local RFS brigades.

“We will have a fire truck display for the kids, and hopefully inspire the next generation of firefighters,” she said.

Iluka Golf Club events co-ordinator Lorraine Whitehouse said she was excited for the day.

“The firefighters in our area did an absolutely amazing job and we would like to honour their efforts by raising funds for this very worthy cause,” she said.

For final details visit the Iluka Golf Club NSW Facebook page.