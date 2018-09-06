Two top seeds in Open wins

LADIES RULE: Andrew Fraser MP flanked by Sarah Cardwell and Christine Nunn after the women's final.

WORLD ranked Christine Nunn continued her strong run of form to defeat Australian compatriot Sarah Cardwell and claim the North Coast Squash Open in Coffs Harbour.

The win sees the tournament's top seed and 44-ranked Nunn qualify for the PSA World Championships in Chicago in February with a $1US million prize purse on offer.

The 27-year-old has now won five PSA events in her last seven outings but was pushed all the way by Cardwell in the thrilling five-game final.

Nunn controlled the opening rallies in the early games to go two games up before Cardwell fought back and to even the scores.

In the deciding game Nunn remained composed, gaining the break at 7-6 and applying the pressure to hold on and claim victory in 55 minutes.

"Obviously I'm really happy to pinch the win today,” Nunn said.

"Sarah was hitting really nice lines and putting me under a lot of pressure.

"In the end I was just thinking about volleying as much as I could.

"I'm off to China for the World Team Championships so I'm feeling good heading into that.

"Thanks to the Saxby family for hosting yet another fantastic event.”

Switzerland's World ranked-74 Dimitri Steinmann claimed the men's title winning back-to-back and also booked his place at the PSA World Championships.

It was his second straight tournament victory over New Zealand's Evan Williams coming from a game down to win in 47 minutes.

"It's always tough playing Evan but I have enjoyed my squash here this week,” the Swiss champion said.

"It's exciting to get the win and I'm looking forward to Chicago in February.”