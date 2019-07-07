Menu
IN TROUBLE: Police recently executed a successful search warrant in Toormina. Trevor Veale
Two Toormina juveniles taken into custody over stolen car

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Jul 2019 2:28 PM
TWO teenagers have been taken into custody in relation to a string of break and enters across the Coffs Coast.

Police executed a search warrant at a house in Toormina late last week and charged two juveniles with multiple offences.

Whilst at the house the police located a stolen Toyota Camry, mobile phone and jewellery.

The items seized by police relate to two separate incidents.

It's alleged the two adolescents broke into a home in Toormina on June 10 and took the mobile phone and keys to the Camry, before driving away with the vehicle.

On July 1 it's alleged the pair then broke into a house in Boambee East and stole jewellery.

The two are due to appear via video link at Parramatta Court this weekend.

