Two Toormina juveniles taken into custody over stolen car
TWO teenagers have been taken into custody in relation to a string of break and enters across the Coffs Coast.
Police executed a search warrant at a house in Toormina late last week and charged two juveniles with multiple offences.
Whilst at the house the police located a stolen Toyota Camry, mobile phone and jewellery.
The items seized by police relate to two separate incidents.
It's alleged the two adolescents broke into a home in Toormina on June 10 and took the mobile phone and keys to the Camry, before driving away with the vehicle.
On July 1 it's alleged the pair then broke into a house in Boambee East and stole jewellery.
The two are due to appear via video link at Parramatta Court this weekend.