Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two tiger sharks have been shot today by Fisheries Queensland officers.
Two tiger sharks have been shot today by Fisheries Queensland officers.
Breaking

Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

by Staff writers
22nd Sep 2018 2:00 PM

TWO tiger sharks have been shot by Queensland Fisheries' officers after being caught on drum lines in the Whitsunday harbour where two tourists were attacked earlier this weekend.

The Whitsunday Times understands the two sharks, both believed to be less than 4m long, were destroyed before lunchtime today following their capture in Cid Harbour.

SHARK ATTACK: A Tasmanian tourist was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour.
SHARK ATTACK: A Tasmanian tourist was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour. CONTRIBUTED

The area is in the proximity to where Tasmanian Justine Barwick, 46 and Victorian 12-year-old Hannah Papps were attacked in the space of 24 hours earlier this week.

MORE TO COME

Related Items

destroyed editors picks queensland queensland fisheries shark tiger sharks
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Gladys’ team has room for improvement

    premium_icon Gladys’ team has room for improvement

    Politics WITH six months until polling day, the NSW Government finds itself getting off the floor after the Wagga by-election hammering. How are they tracking? See our...

    March for justice moves to the High Court

    premium_icon March for justice moves to the High Court

    News High Court appeal on Bowraville murders verdict

    Woman's plea to pet-owners after dogs kill her alpacas

    premium_icon Woman's plea to pet-owners after dogs kill her alpacas

    News "Every time I hear a dog barking now I always freak out."

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Changed traffic conditions

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Changed traffic conditions

    News Slow lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out

    Local Partners