Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Highway has been closed at Babinda due to a two-vehicle crash
The Bruce Highway has been closed at Babinda due to a two-vehicle crash
News

Two teenagers killed in Bruce Highway crash

by Mark Zita and Jack Lawrie
28th Oct 2019 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Two people have died following a serious traffic crash in Babinda last night.

At 7:30pm, two vehicles collided head-on along the Bruce Highway, approximately two kilometres north of Babinda.

A Queensland Police statement said a 16-year-old girl from Bellenden Ker and a 19-year-old man from Wongaling Beach were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

They believe the two were travelling in the same vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Gulliver was airlifted to Cairns Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Police are appealing to any member of the community who may have witnessed the crash or has any further information to contact police.

 

EARLIER: THE Bruce Highway has been blocked to traffic in both directions at Babinda by a two-vehicle crash.

The road was closed just after 8pm, two kilometres north of Babinda.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services and the rescue helicopter are headed to the scene.

Information on the number of people involved and their injuries is currently unknown.

bruce highway crash editors picks fatal crash

Top Stories

    HOON: Huge fine after doing 76km/h over the speed limit

    premium_icon HOON: Huge fine after doing 76km/h over the speed limit

    News TWO people have been slapped with hefty fines and big suspensions after allegedly doing more than 58km/h and 76km/h over the speed limit just south of Coffs.

    SLAP AWAY: The staggering amount we're losing to the pokies

    premium_icon SLAP AWAY: The staggering amount we're losing to the pokies

    News COFFS Coast pokies raking in tens of millions every year.

    150+ PHOTOS: Barnsey, Jet and more rock Coffs to its core

    premium_icon 150+ PHOTOS: Barnsey, Jet and more rock Coffs to its core

    News AUSTRALIAN legends hit the stage for one hell of a spectacle.

    Fifty fires burning as wild winds hamper RFS

    premium_icon Fifty fires burning as wild winds hamper RFS

    Weather Bushfire risk is very real, warns RFS