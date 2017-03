Two swimmers have reportedly been caught in a rip on North Wall Beach, lifesavers and ambulance paramedics are on scene.

THE dangers of rips on Coffs Harbour's North Wall Beach have been proven again this afternoon after two swimmers got into trouble, a short time ago.

Lifesavers on patrol on nearby Park Beach were called to the scene, a couple of hundred metres south of the Coffs Creek mouth around 3.45pm.

Multiple ambulance crews also responded.

It is understood two swimmers were caught in a rip and required help to get to shore.

Both swimmers were assessed at the scene by paramedics.