Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pigs have been digging and sleeping in garden bed at Caltex Upper Coomera
The pigs have been digging and sleeping in garden bed at Caltex Upper Coomera
Offbeat

Road hogs stop in to servo after big night out

by Michael Saunders
5th Jun 2018 9:10 AM

DID you ever hear the one about the two pigs that walked into the petrol station? We promise we're not telling porkies!

A couple of unlikely visitors stopped in to a northern Gold Coast petrol station this morning with staff baffled as to how they got there.

The two stray pigs strolled into the main forecourt of the Caltex petrol station at Upper Coomera about 2.30am and proceeded to make themselves at home getting snaps with customers and digging holes in the garden bed.

The two pigs have been popular with customers to the petrol station.
The two pigs have been popular with customers to the petrol station.

Owner Trent Bunn said staff have "no idea" how the pigs ended up at his petrol station.

"We really have no clue. There are no farms nearby," Mr Bunn said.

"They have been pretty good. They're really friendly pigs and customers loving it. Everyone keeps coming up and taking photos with them."

The pigs have been digging and sleeping in garden bed at Caltex Upper Coomera
The pigs have been digging and sleeping in garden bed at Caltex Upper Coomera

Mr Bunn said the pigs were originally loitering around the petrol station pumps before deciding to take a rest in the garden bed after their big night out on the town.

"I've been feeding them sandwiches and giving them water," he said.

"Other than that they have been sleeping most the morning."

Two pigs have wandered into a Caltex petrol station in Upper Coomera.
Two pigs have wandered into a Caltex petrol station in Upper Coomera.

He said he has notified council about the cons-pig-uous guests and an officer is expected to come collect the pigs later this morning.

editors picks gold coast offbeat queensland upper coomera wild pigs

Top Stories

    Shark attack: ‘He thought he ran over a turtle’

    premium_icon Shark attack: ‘He thought he ran over a turtle’

    News A KITESURFER made a lucky escape after a shark ripped the back of his surfboard off at a popular surf break, according to reports on social media.

    • 5th Jun 2018 9:11 AM
    The cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon The cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News Todays cheapest refuelling options on the Coffs Coast.

    • 5th Jun 2018 7:30 AM
    Paramedic boss calls fee "wage theft"

    premium_icon Paramedic boss calls fee "wage theft"

    News NSW Paramedics at loggerheads with minister over fee payment

    Costa's Chinese investment applauded

    Costa's Chinese investment applauded

    News Region's largest blueberry company awarded for investment in China

    Local Partners