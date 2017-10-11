Two state titles for Sawtell BMX star

Sawtell BMX Club member Kye Reid won two titles at the recent state championships. Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate 9 October 2017

Sawtell BMX Club member Kye Reid won two titles at the recent state championships. Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate 9 October 2017 Brad Greenshields

HAVING won one state title last year, Sawtell BMX rider Kye Reid has just gone one better.

The 17 year-old, who only recently returned from the world championships in the United States, climbed to the top of the podium twice at the NSW State Championships.

Racing in Macarthur, Reid won both the 24 inch Cruiser and 20 inch Challenge sections in his 17-24 age group.

The win in the Cruiser section meant the Toormina High student preparing for his HSC exams defended the crown he won last year.

Held in extremely windy conditions, Reid put the weather aside to become the first local rider to win two state titles in more than a decade.

Reid said winning the first title last year gave him more excitement as he believes he now views his latest efforts as a stepping stone toward bigger things.

"I'm aiming for a better placing at the Ausralian Champs next year,” he said.

"I place sixth in Cruiser and I'm hoping to get higher. I'm hoping to get a placing in my 20 inch.”

The Australian Championships in March which are being held in Bunbury but it's an event he will enter with added poise.

"I think my confidence has grown since coming back from America,” he said.