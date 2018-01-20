Two separate truck crashes on Pacific Hwy overnight

A removal truck travelling southbound into Coffs Harbour failed to negotiate bend near the Big Banana.

A removal truck travelling southbound into Coffs Harbour failed to negotiate bend near the Big Banana. Frank Redward

EMERGENCY services were called to two separate truck crashes on the Pacific Hwy overnight.

Just after 2.30am today it's believed a removal truck travelling southbound into Coffs Harbour failed to negotiate a bend near the Big Banana.

The driver, a male in his late 20s, was not injured in the crash.

A male passenger was also uninjured.

The southbound lanes were closed and the truck, carrying furniture, sustained significant damage.

The truck crash took place in the same spot as a cattle truck roll-over in 2015, which resulted in some of the animals being euthanised.

Meanwhile, just after 3.30am, emergency services were called to a truck roll-over on the Pacific Hwy at Scotts Head.

Emergency services were called to a truck roll-over on the Pacific Hwy at Scotts Head. Frank Redward

The male driver was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital believed to be suffering head, ankle and back injuries.

It is believed the truck was travelling southbound when it lost control, veering off the highway into the bushes.

The recovery operation is expected to take almost all day.