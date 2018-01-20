Menu
Login
News

Two separate truck crashes on Pacific Hwy overnight

A removal truck travelling southbound into Coffs Harbour failed to negotiate bend near the Big Banana.
A removal truck travelling southbound into Coffs Harbour failed to negotiate bend near the Big Banana. Frank Redward
Jasmine Minhas
by

EMERGENCY services were called to two separate truck crashes on the Pacific Hwy overnight.

Just after 2.30am today it's believed a removal truck travelling southbound into Coffs Harbour failed to negotiate a bend near the Big Banana.

The driver, a male in his late 20s, was not injured in the crash.

A male passenger was also uninjured.

The southbound lanes were closed and the truck, carrying furniture, sustained significant damage.

The truck crash took place in the same spot as a cattle truck roll-over in 2015, which resulted in some of the animals being euthanised.

Meanwhile, just after 3.30am, emergency services were called to a truck roll-over on the Pacific Hwy at Scotts Head.

 

Emergency services were called to a truck roll-over on the Pacific Hwy at Scotts Head.
Emergency services were called to a truck roll-over on the Pacific Hwy at Scotts Head. Frank Redward

The male driver was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital believed to be suffering head, ankle and back injuries.

It is believed the truck was travelling southbound when it lost control, veering off the highway into the bushes.

The recovery operation is expected to take almost all day.

Topics:  nsw ambulance pacific highway truck crash truck rollover

Coffs Coast Advocate
NSW's 40 million cash backs

NSW's 40 million cash backs

Coffs Harbour has taken up on the new container recycling scheme

Father and son duo complete 580km pushbike ride

Father and son Tony and Finn Canning have ridden pushbikes more than 580km from Sydney to Coffs to raise funds for a good cause.

FATHER and son Tony and Finn Canning complete an incredible feat.

Art lights up the night

ARTISTIC VISIONS: Graffiti artist Ash Johnston, Tony Allison, Eve Jaremka, artist Alison Williams, organiser Dave Horsley, Cindi Drennan and painter Brentyn Lugnan.

Sydney has its Vivid light festival and Coffs its SWIFF Light Box.

Search is on for $3 million Powerball winner

A entry purchased at Stuarts Point Newsagency was the only division one winning entry last night.

ONE resident or visitor to Stuarts Point is now $3 million richer.

Local Partners