Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two rockets fired at US embassy

21st Jan 2020 9:00 AM

Two rockets have been fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, according to security sources.

Alarms have reportedly been going off after the missile struck the Green Zone around the Iraqi capital at around 9.30pm local time.

People in the vicinity have been urged to take shelter immediately.

There are no reports of immediate casualties.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

 

More to come …

More Stories

Show More
america baghdad seniors-news us embassy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Witness recalls moment man was swept out to sea

        premium_icon Witness recalls moment man was swept out to sea

        News In the flash of an eye, tragedy unfolded on the beach as locals scrambled to try and find the missing swimmer while raising the alarm.

        Incredible change at Russell Crowe’s place

        Incredible change at Russell Crowe’s place

        Celebrity Russell Crowe shows incredible impact recent rain had on firegrounds

        Centrelink worker from Coffs suing council for $378,000

        premium_icon Centrelink worker from Coffs suing council for $378,000

        News Woman says night out has seen her life ‘torn apart’.

        Three people killed in horror crash in northern NSW

        premium_icon Three people killed in horror crash in northern NSW

        Breaking Police remain on the scene of a triple fatality