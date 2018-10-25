Two rising hockey talents star for NSW

Breah Fischer won gold at the recent U13 Girls National Hockey Championships in Hobart, Tasmania.

Breah Fischer won gold at the recent U13 Girls National Hockey Championships in Hobart, Tasmania. Contributed

COFFS Harbour has a new national champion after Breah Fischer won gold at the recent Under 13s girls National Hockey Championships in Hobart.

The medals didn't stop there, with Josh Perry winning bronze with the boys Under 13s team.

To top it all off, both players have been drafted into the 2019 Under 15s NSW squads based on their strong performances in Tasmania.

Breah was part of the NSW 'Lions' team and came up against 11 other state and territory-based teams.

The 'Lions' finished the tournament with eight wins, two draws and one loss to claim gold.

Breah formed part of a formidable defensive unit, playing in the centre-back position.

Her team conceded only three goals throughout the tournament.

Josh Perry and Breah Fischer representing NSW. Contributed

"I was so happy we won,” Breah said.

"I've made some great friends through hockey and to enjoy a win like that with them was awesome.

"It's such a tough competition and to go through with only three goals against us is something our defence was really proud of.”

Breah was awarded a personal/individual award by her coaches and management team for her consistent solid performance on the field and her sportsmanship, leadership and attitude.

The secret to their success was based around video-analysis, defensive strategy sessions and hard work.

The 'Lions' were a relatively young side but outplayed all of their more fancied rivals.

Josh's team, the NSW Under 13s 'Lions' finished the tournament with seven wins and four losses, to finish in third place and claim the bronze medal for NSW.

Breah with her newly won gold medal. Matt Deans

Josh was also part of the defensive unit and performed strongly throughout the tournament.

He said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience and is looking forward to the upcoming development camps and additional training for the U15 squad.

"We had such a great time in Tassie,” Josh said.

"The standard of hockey is really high and the tournament is run so professionally.

"We have our own physio's, manager and coaching staff so all we have to do is focus on playing. It was great to win the bronze medal and to be selected in the U15 squad on top of that is a massive bonus.”

Hockey Coffs Coast president, Joel Matthews praised both players for their efforts.

"Breah and Josh are two of the rising stars of hockey on the Coffs Coast,” Matthews said.

"It's great to see our junior players performing so well on the national stage.

"They'll both step up to senior hockey next year and we're all looking forward to watching how they develop.”

As luck would have it, the Australian Hockey League (AHL) was on at the same time as the Under 13 nationals.

The representative players got the opportunity to watch some of the best players in the country and get a taste for some of the highest levels of senior hockey.