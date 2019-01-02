BACK TO SAFETY: Marine Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour unit has been busy in recent days.

AFTER a quiet period between Christmas and New Year the local Marine Rescue NSW unit conducted two rescues in two days.

On Tuesday afternoon a woman at Gallows Beach noticed two people struggling with their capsized catamaran and called the Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue.

"They knew how to upright the vessel but the hull had started to take in water and in a fairly stiff breeze they became incapacitated.

"With the nor-easter they were drifting south but we were soon able to locate them and tow them back," explained Unit Commander Russell Shelton.

The two men from Townsville were transported back to the Coffs Harbour boat ramp and assessed by waiting NSW Ambulance paramedics but weren't injured.

This morning the unit was out again responding to a vessel in distress near Split Solitary Island.

"It was a little runabout that was having engine trouble and broke down. There were two people on board. There was a pretty strong nor-easter and they were drifting and couldn't get their anchor down."

The boat owner had logged on with Marine Rescue using the free MarineRescue app so volunteers had some basic information to help with the mission and the vessel was soon located and towed back to the marina.

Unfortunately less than half the boaties who head out on the water log on with Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue beforehand.

"It's a very important safety measure. I've been on the water most of my life and you need everything going for you," commander Shelton said.