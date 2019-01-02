Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK TO SAFETY: Marine Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour unit has been busy in recent days.
BACK TO SAFETY: Marine Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour unit has been busy in recent days. Janine Watson
News

Two rescues in two days

Janine Watson
by
2nd Jan 2019 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a quiet period between Christmas and New Year the local Marine Rescue NSW unit conducted two rescues in two days.

On Tuesday afternoon a woman at Gallows Beach noticed two people struggling with their capsized catamaran and called the Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue.

"They knew how to upright the vessel but the hull had started to take in water and in a fairly stiff breeze they became incapacitated.

"With the nor-easter they were drifting south but we were soon able to locate them and tow them back," explained Unit Commander Russell Shelton.

The two men from Townsville were transported back to the Coffs Harbour boat ramp and assessed by waiting NSW Ambulance paramedics but weren't injured.

This morning the unit was out again responding to a vessel in distress near Split Solitary Island.

"It was a little runabout that was having engine trouble and broke down. There were two people on board. There was a pretty strong nor-easter and they were drifting and couldn't get their anchor down."

The boat owner had logged on with Marine Rescue using the free MarineRescue app so volunteers had some basic information to help with the mission and the vessel was soon located and towed back to the marina.

Unfortunately less than half the boaties who head out on the water log on with Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue beforehand.

"It's a very important safety measure. I've been on the water most of my life and you need everything going for you," commander Shelton said.

More Stories

coffs harbour marine rescue marine rescue nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Fatal side to summer cooling off

    Fatal side to summer cooling off

    News Increased risk of drowning in rivers, lakes, beaches and swimming pools.

    2019 a big year for major local development

    premium_icon 2019 a big year for major local development

    News Check out our list of what to expect this year.

    Shark sighting at popular beach

    Shark sighting at popular beach

    News 2.3m shark spotted at Boambee Beach.

    A swimming success

    A swimming success

    News Tips for a clean and safe pool environment.

    Local Partners