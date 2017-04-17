Two rescued after boat sinks off Coffs Harbour

BOAT INCIDENT: A man was hospitalised with facial injuries after a boat he was on capsized. Another patient suffered minor injuries in the same incident.

A MAN was taken to hospital with facial injuries after a boat he was on capsized and sunk.

Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue unit commander Andrew Cox said the incident was reported on Friday at about noon.

"We had a vessel that sunk in the harbour between Korffs Island and the Eastern Breakwater,” Mr Cox said.

"The vessel was coming back to Coffs Harbour and as far as we know it was swamped by a wave.”

Mr Cox said two people were swept into the ocean, who were picked up by a passing boat and dropped off at the boat ramp where they were later taken to hospital by ambulance.

NSW Ambulance Media confirmed two patients were driven to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a male, believed to be in his mid-30s, was treated for facial injuries.

The other patient suffered minor injuries. Both patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Cox said the safest passage around the shallow reefs near Korffs Island, popularly known by anglers as Pig Island, was on the eastern side.

But he said there were strong winds and swells coming from the east which might have made manoeuvring past the island difficult.

Mr Cox said it was believed the boat had sunk at a fast rate.

"Our understanding is this vessel sunk to the bottom and it sunk very quickly,” he said.

"It hasn't washed up on the beach and no one has observed it.”

Mr Cox said Marine Rescue was kept busy over the Easter long weekend after a number of other boats broke down on Friday.