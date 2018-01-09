Two police pursuits in a stolen car then a foot chase

Two men will face court today after their arrests in South Grafton yesterday.

Two men will face court today after their arrests in South Grafton yesterday. Trevor Veale

TWO Sydney men will appear in court today charged over high-speed police pursuits between Coffs Harbour and Grafton on Monday that ended with a chase on foot in South Grafton.

Police were advised to be on the lookout for a grey Kia Optima reported stolen from Sydney.

A Traffic and Highway Patrol officer spotted a vehicle matching that description travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire Beach shortly after 1pm.

It's alleged the vehicle left the highway and drove onto Solitary Islands Way where a pursuit was initiated.

Due to the manner of driving the pursuit was terminated by police due to safety concerns.

It will be alleged the vehicle reached speeds of around 160km/h in the 80km/h zone on Solitary Islands Way at Sapphire Beach.

The car was tracked to Glenugie where officers engaged in a second pursuit.

Police said officers were attempting to lay road spikes to stop the vehicle on the Pacific Highway, but again terminated a pursuit due to safety concerns when the vehicle reached speeds in excessive of 170km/h in a 110km/h zone.

In Grafton, general duties officers were on standby to search for the vehicle.

It will be alleged the car was found in Heber St, South Grafton a short time later.

Police said three people were seen with the vehicle and fled the scene after seeing officers.

A foot chase through the street followed.

One male was reportedly detained by police as he attempted to jump a fence, while a second man was arrested nearby.

A woman, believed to an occupant in the vehicle, was also taken into custody but later released without charge.

The alleged driver a 22-year-old Sydney man was charged with police pursuit, disqualified driving and drive conveyance without the consent of the owner to face Maclean Local Court today.

The second man a 23-year-old also from Sydney, was allegedly found in the possession of two knives.

He was also refused bail to appear in Maclean Court today.