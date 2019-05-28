Three cops stood down over separate incidents

Three Queensland police officers have been stood down from official duties. File picture

Three Queensland police officers have been stood down from official duties. File picture

THREE Queensland Police Service officers have been stood down, including one who was allegedly caught drink-driving up the wrong side of the Gateway Motorway while off duty.

A police sergeant, 52, who was allegedly drink-driving on the motorway on Friday morning will perform non-operational duties.

He has been served a notice to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 7 with drink-driving.

In a separate stand down, a 42-year-old Constable has been suspended from the QPS and is subject of an investigation into allegations of drink-driving in their private vehicle.

The officer has been served a notice to appear with failing to provide a specimen of breath, with the matter to be heard in Southport Magistrates Court on June 12.

In a third unrelated matter, a 50-year-old Constable from the Brisbane Region, has been stood down over allegations of unauthorised access of confidential information.

He has been served a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 29 May 2019, charged with Computer Hacking and Misuse, pursuant to s.408E Criminal Code.