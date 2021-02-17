Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened just after 12pm. Photo: Channel 7
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened just after 12pm. Photo: Channel 7
News

Two people killed in horror crash

Mikayla Haupt
and Chris Clarke
17th Feb 2021 1:39 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A male motorcyclist and a female passenger have died following a horrific crash at Bundaberg.

The accident, in which the bike and another vehicle collide, occurred at the intersection of Telegraph Rd and Schulte St about 12.10pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were treating numerous patients, including two people who were reported to be in a critical condition.

The male bike rider and his female passenger have died.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with chest injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

EARLIER: Paramedics have been called to a "serious" vehicle and motorcycle crash in Bundaberg East.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people have been assessed, two of which are in a critical condition.

The third patient, a female with chest injuries, has been take to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened at 12.10pm.

QAS advised the community to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, more to come.

More Stories

bundaberg editors picks qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prime Jetty property hits the market

        Premium Content Prime Jetty property hits the market

        Property Hostel giant looks to free up cash, so is it a case of goodbye Coffs Harbour?

        LIVE DRAW: #MagicOfTheCup begins after midday

        Premium Content LIVE DRAW: #MagicOfTheCup begins after midday

        Soccer The countdown is on as Northern NSW Football prepares to get 2021 competition...

        PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        News See drone photos of the old Woolgoolga clubhouse coming down.

        Police reveal details of horror car crash

        Premium Content Police reveal details of horror car crash

        News A team of crash investigators will determine cause of horrific Pringles Way...