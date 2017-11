Ambulance are on scene the accident at Glenreagh.

Trevor Veale

EMERGENCY services are on scene a quad bike incident involving two people.

A call out for an ambulance was made just after 1.30pm today to Tullawaja Creek Road in Glenreagh after a quad bike roll over.

Initial reports suggest two people were involved in their early 20's, one male and one female.

Ambulance media said the male has a possible injury to his collar bone and the female has a back injury.