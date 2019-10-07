Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VERTICAL RESCUE: Two people fell at Kondalilla falls this afternoon. Photo: File
VERTICAL RESCUE: Two people fell at Kondalilla falls this afternoon. Photo: File
Breaking

Two people fall 30m at popular tourism hots pot

Felicity Ripper
7th Oct 2019 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.45pm:

CREWS are working to free two people stranded on a cliff face after falling 30m at Kondalilla Falls.

One of the patients was winched by helicopter from the cliff about 4.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews worked to rescue the other.

Both suffered only minor injuries. 

BREAKING:

TWO people have fallen 30m at Kondalilla Falls this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a woman in her 20s and a male in his 30s suffered only minor injuries in the fall at 3pm.

It is believed they fell from a point close to the falls at the tourism hot spot.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to reach the pair in a "vertical rescue job".

editors picks fall kondalilla rescue helicopter sunshine coast waterfall
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ride sharing giant Uber struggling in the Coffs market?

    premium_icon Ride sharing giant Uber struggling in the Coffs market?

    News Stats show Uber has drawn in 1 in 5 Australians since its inception into the country - but in Coffs, it’s surprisingly come at a slow and sputtering start.

    • 7th Oct 2019 4:30 PM
    Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    premium_icon Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    News The sophisticated operation involves a series of solar powered platforms.

    Bats found dying and exhausted in shocking proportions

    premium_icon Bats found dying and exhausted in shocking proportions

    News Once thriving colonies are severely depleted and hundreds have been found dead or...

    URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    premium_icon URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    News Melinda Pavey was on patrol when a man drowned trying to save his son.