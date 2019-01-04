Menu
Two people have been cut from their car after a crash on the Bruce Highway outside Ayr.
Two people cut from car after highway crash

by Madura McCormack
4th Jan 2019 8:10 PM
BRUCE HIGHWAY SMASH: Firefighters have had to cut two people out of a car after a crash on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services were called to the scene, 15km outside of Ayr, near Barratta, about 4.49pm.

It is understood the car crashed and rolled.

The driver and the passenger, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were encapsulated in the vehicle.

Firefighters used cutting tools to remove them.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said neither patient has suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Bruce Highway is clear.

PEDESTRIAN HIT BY CAR: Meanwhile, a man in his 40s has suffered non-life threatening head injuries after being hit by a car in Kirwan.

Paramedics were called to Thuringowa Dr about 4.49pm near Hudson St.

It is understood a car reversed into the man.

He is conscious and will be transported to Townsville Hospital.

