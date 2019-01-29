Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The horrific scene Kingsgrove Road last night. Picture: TNV
The horrific scene Kingsgrove Road last night. Picture: TNV
News

Two on motor scooter die in horrific crash

29th Jan 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men have been killed after a crash involving a scooter, a bus and a car in Kingsgrove last night.

The scooter driver, 32, was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd at 8.20pm with a male passenger before stopping and waiting to turn into Vivienne St.

A bus was also travelling south when the scooter and a car heading north collided killing both men on the scooter.

The scooter driver was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd with a male passenger. Picture: TNV
The scooter driver was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd with a male passenger. Picture: TNV
The rider and his passenger suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Picture: TNV
The rider and his passenger suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Picture: TNV

 

 

The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests. Picture: TNV
The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests. Picture: TNV

 

Police are investigating whether the bus hit the two men on the scooter from behind, forcing them into the path of the oncoming car..

The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests and were uninjured.

Officers from St George Police Area Command, together with officers from Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit have attended the scene and have commenced inquiries.

More Stories

crash motor scooter

Top Stories

    'Aussie hero': Teenage girl saves young boy from rip

    premium_icon 'Aussie hero': Teenage girl saves young boy from rip

    News A LOCAL family are attempting to track down a teenage girl who they've dubbed a "true Aussie hero” after she saved a boy's life at a beach on Australia Day.

    Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    premium_icon Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    News Body so decomposed the Coroner could not determine cause of death

    1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    premium_icon 1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    Opinion Enabling a troll results in abuse and violence - it's time to stop

    Swimmers swept out to sea at notorious beach

    premium_icon Swimmers swept out to sea at notorious beach

    News Surfers rescue two swimmers at Coffs Coast beach.