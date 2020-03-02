Two North Coast sides roll on in the FFA Cup

Northern Storm v Boambee Bombers at Korora. Matt Deans

BOAMBEE FC and Northern Storm FC have progressed to fourth round of the nationwide FFA Cup competition with wins over the weekend.

Eight teams from the North Coast Football Zone were in action with just the two Coastal Premier League sides prevailing.

Boambee FC and Northern Storm FC will play their next matches on March 14-15.

Two other North Coast teams, the Coffs Coast Tigers and Coffs City United ended up nil all in their respective matches, only to both lose both matches on penalties.

The storm's new premier league coach Eric McCarthy said the win over Bellingen was a good result for a new look senior squad for season 2020.

"There has been a lot of change to the squad, with about a dozen new faces coming into the squad," McCarthy said.

"It's a roster that's a good mix of experience and youth.

The Northern Storm v Coffs City United. Brad Greenshields

"At lot of the Under 17s players who were premiers and grand finalists two years running are now coming through to the senior ranks, plus we still have the seniors players as our core, who have been so successful for the Storm over previous seasons.

"We had two young players make their debuts at the weekend, Addison Tyas at centre back, who's 16 and Ethan Kendall on the left wing.

"They went well by all accounts."

This weekend the Storm and Boambee will play a three way friendly match against Maitland FC.

The challenge matches will be played at Korora on Saturday at 3pm along with an Over 35s match.

The Storm kicks off it's premier league season meeting Coffs City United at Korora on March 28.

FFA CUP ROUND 3

Northern Storm FC 1 Bellingen FC 0

Port Saints 4 Coffs City United FC 3 on penalties after scores were tied 2 all at full time

Oxley Vale Attunga 6 Woolgoolga United FC 2

Port United 3 Coffs Coast Tigers FC 1

after scores were tied 0-all at full time in Port Macquarie

Macleay Valley Rangers FC 5 Westlawn Tigers FC 3

Boambee FC 4 Wallis Lakes and Great Lakes United 2 at Boambee

Lismore Richmond River Tigers 7 Sawtell FC 3 at Toormina.

Northern NSW Football will conduct the draw for round four matches on Tuesday afternoon at 12.30pm.

Watch the draw live on Facebook.