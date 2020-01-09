Menu
Two new rockets fired near US Embassy

by Gavin Fernando
9th Jan 2020 10:18 AM

TWO new rockets have been fired into the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The Green Zone is where several diplomatic countries host their embassies and foreign missions.

Sirens went off at the US embassy which suggest the rockets came down near the building, Sky News reported.

The Iraqi military said there were no casualties from the rockets.

"Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow," the military said.

Two loud blasts followed by sirens had been heard in Baghdad, witnesses said. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and other coalition forces in retaliation for the US killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Just before midnight, AFP's correspondents in Baghdad heard two loud blasts followed by the wailing security sirens of the Green Zone.

 

baghdad donald trump editors picks green zone iran iranian missile iraq missiles

