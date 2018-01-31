Two new price records in one month

WHAT A VIEW: The vista from 40 Pollack Esplanade, Woolgollga which has set a new sales record.

NEW sales records have been set for property on Woolgoolga's sought-after headland enclave.

In fact the headland has been abuzz, with Cardow & Partners Woolgoolga recording three high-end sales in just four weeks.

A four-bedroom home on 1012sqm at 34 Ocean St set a new price record on December 22 when it sold for $1.4million.

But the record didn't last, with 40 Pollack Esplanade selling for more than that on January17. While the sale price has not been disclosed, selling agent Nicole Cardow said it sold within the vicinity of its last listing price of $1.75million.

The third high-end sale was $950,000 for 28 Ocean St, a three-bedroom house on 1012sqm, on January 19.

The previous record for the headland had been $1.375million for 4 Arthur St, which sold almost 12 months ago.

Ms Cardow said the recent sales were to out-of-town buyers attracted by Woolgoolga's village feel.

"People from the city and Byron Bay are really starting to discover Woolgoolga. We find most buyers have some sort of connection, whether they have family here or have holidayed here. They just love the village and the laid-back lifestyle they can't get anywhere else.

"Byron has become over-populated and too busy and has lost that village holiday feel that people really love.”

The three-bedroom original home at 40 Pollack Esplanade - known as Mulhearn's Beach House - had been offered for sale for the first time. The property takes in 1042sqm of prime ocean-front headland with a sought-after northern aspect and uninterrupted ocean views.

The property at 34 Ocean St last sold in 2009 for $970,000, while 28 Ocean St last sold for $850,000 in 2016.

Ms Cardow expects the interest and prices on the headland to continue their upward trend.

"The popularity of the position is growing and will only become more sought after.”

It's a scenario she admits is hard to fathom after almost two decades as a local.

"I've been here 17 years and back then you could buy right on the front of the headland for around $250,000,” she said.

"A lot of locals can't believe it. There were a lot of people who thought 40 Pollack Esplanade at $1.75million list price was way too much, but the out-of-town buyers see the potential.”