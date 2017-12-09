Menu
Login
News

Two new police officers for Coffs

Brad Greenshields
by

TWO new police recruits will be starting their career in blue at Coffs Harbour police station.

The Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command will welcome the new probationary constables following Thursday's attestation parade at the Goulburn Police Academy.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser congratulated the new recruits on graduating and extended a welcome to them as well as offering his gratitude for choosing a career in law enforcement.

"I know the qualifications our officers have completed at the Police Academy, together with the on-the-job training they will complete under the close guidance of senior police, will ensure they are more than adequately prepared to step into this important role,," Mr Fraser said.

"Policing can be an extremely challenging profession.

"Our officers encounter the best and the worst of humanity in the line of duty, so I'm very pleased that our community will benefit from the enthusiasm of two new officers starting their career on the beat."

Topics:  andrew fraser coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour nsw police police

Coffs Coast Advocate
Call to care for each other as holidays begin

Call to care for each other as holidays begin

As summer holidays loom large local member Andrew Fraser is asking for care and common sense to keep safe from harm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coffs Coast

Mathew Crockett was up in the wee hours of the morning to capture this great image of the lightning storm approaching Coffs Harbour.

Bureau of Meteorology recorded only 1.8mm of rain falling on Coffs.

Asha's star is shining brightly

SUCCESSFUL APPLICATION: Nearly 1000 hopefuls auditioned but Coffs Harbour product Asha Khamis is one of only 20 students selected by the Victorian College of the Arts to spend the next three years studying their Bachelor of Fine Arts (Musical Theatre) course.

A FUTURE of performing on the stage awaits Asha Khamis.

Judges continue to be blown away by Bonville

TOP NOTCH: Bonville Golf Resort has again received a Top-10 rating in Ausgolf's 2018 list of the Top-100 public access golf courses in the country.

Top 10 spot for Bonville on list of Australia's Top-100 courses.

Local Partners