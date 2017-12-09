Two new police officers for Coffs

TWO new police recruits will be starting their career in blue at Coffs Harbour police station.

The Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command will welcome the new probationary constables following Thursday's attestation parade at the Goulburn Police Academy.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser congratulated the new recruits on graduating and extended a welcome to them as well as offering his gratitude for choosing a career in law enforcement.

"I know the qualifications our officers have completed at the Police Academy, together with the on-the-job training they will complete under the close guidance of senior police, will ensure they are more than adequately prepared to step into this important role,," Mr Fraser said.

"Policing can be an extremely challenging profession.

"Our officers encounter the best and the worst of humanity in the line of duty, so I'm very pleased that our community will benefit from the enthusiasm of two new officers starting their career on the beat."