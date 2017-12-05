Two new junior champions crowned at Bonville

BRIGHT FUTURES: Amy Chu and Josh Gadd have won the Bonville Champions Trophy during a big week of junior golf at Bonville Golf Resort.

PLAYING in their final Jack Newton Junior Golf event, Amy Chu and Josh Gadd have won the 2017 Bonville Champions Trophy.

The tournament win sets up these rising stars for a very exciting 2018 as they chase their respective golfing dreams.

Chu, from The Australian Golf Club, fired a final round 73 to win by four shots but was pushed all the way by a defiant Belinda Ji of Concord Golf Club and Queanbeyan's Chloe Thornton.

The 17-year old had three birdies in Thursday's third round, building a four-shot lead over Ji before the start of the final round.

Chu, who will travel to Washington State on a golf scholarship next year, had rounds of 71, 71, 71, and 73 for a total 286 (2-under par) for the tournament.

Jordie Garner took control of the boys division at Bonville Golf Resort early on opening day.

The Castle Hill member was the standout in the morning round, with four birdies and an 18th hole eagle helping him to an opening round 5-under par 67 and a four-shot lead.

The 18-year old from Shelly Beach picked up another three shots to begin his second round to sit at 8-under and appeared to be cruising.

But a final-hole double bogey, where his first chip shot didn't get onto the green, left the door slightly ajar for the chasing pack including the ever-focussed Josh Gadd from Concord.

After a triple bogey early in the third round, Gadd bounced back with six birdies and an eagle to storm to the front.

Playing in his final junior event, the 18-year old finished with a 70 and a one-shot lead.

Garner, who was in cruise control, had five bogies and two double bogies in the afternoon, dropping seven of those shots in a horror five hole stretch from the 12th.

He bounced back with a huge up and down on the 17th, before an eagle on the 18th hole.

The Champions Trophy then became a two-person showdown but Gadd was clutch down the stretch, to close out the tournament with rounds of 72, 72, 70 and 70 for 4-under par.

"The Champions Trophy is our way of supporting junior golf," Bonville Golf Resort general manager Brad Daymond said.

"Players work all year to gain an invite to the tournament and this year we have crowned two very deserving champions."

Players enjoy the entire four round tournament courtesy of Bonville Golf Resort and both boys and girls' champions receive an honorary lifetime membership at Bonville.