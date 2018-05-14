Hoon leaves trail of destruction, five people hospitalised

A HOON left a trail of destruction down Cohoe St in Toowoomba, causing traffic chaos on the range and sending five people to hospital.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the vehicle - a black Holden Commodore - being driven "erratically" and veering onto the wrong side of the road.

The driver rear-ended a Nissan Pathfinder and side-swiped a Mercedes before becoming involved in a three-car accident.

That three-car accident was on the corner of Tourist Drive and the Warrego Highway, some 600m from the first collision.

The incidents occurred about 4.35pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said: "Police are speaking with someone in relation to the matter".

Anyone who saw the incident, or who may have dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said five people were transported to hospital as a result of the incident, three of whom had serious injuries.

One man with a serious leg injury had to be cut out of his mangled ute by firefighters, which Queensland Fire and Emergency Services acting station officer Mark Crighton described as "quite a job".

"It's quite a tragedy on Mother's Day," he added.

"We just ask that people use common sense when driving on the roads."

6.30PM: A VEHICLE being driven "erratically" on the wrong of the road has caused multiple crashes in Toowoomba this afternoon.

Two multi-vehicle crashes happened near the top of the Toowoomba Range about 4.35pm.

One man has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash, and trapped in his car. He is now in a stable condition.

A three-vehicle crash on the top of the Toowoomba Range. Kevin Farmer

"We've had a vehicle reported by witnesses to be driving erratically," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services acting station officer Mark Crighton said.

"At some stages it was on the wrong side of the road.

"It caused multiple accidents along its journey."

Acting station officer Crighton said it was quite a job to remove the trapped man from his two-seater vehicle.

"It's quite a tragedy on Mother's Day. The roads have been busy today so we just ask that everyone drives carefully and makes sure they get to where they're going," he said.

"Again we just ask that people use common sense when driving on the roads.

"Stick to the speed limits and be wary of other users on the road."

Photos View Photo Gallery

6PM: A MAN has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Range.

Emergency services were called to the crash, at The Tollbar, near the top of the range about 4.35pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one male was encapsulated in a vehicle as a result.

He was freed from the car and transported to hospital.

A further four people, three males and a female, were treated by paramedics at the scene.

An earlier, second incident, involving two other vehicles happened nearby, at the corner of Ipswich and Cohoe Sts.

No one was injured.

A three-vehicle crash on the top of the Toowoomba Range on Sunday, May 13. Kevin Farmer

5PM: TWO three-vehicle collisions are causing traffic mayhem on the Toowoomba Range.

One person is reportedly trapped as a result of one crash. A car driving on the wrong wide of the road was reportedly involved.

Emergency services were called to the first crash on the Warrego Highway, near the intersection of Tourist Rd about 4.35pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three cars were involved in the crash, including one which drove away from the scene. One vehicle also flipped.

The spokeswoman said a witness reported the driver of the missing vehicle had been attempting to go down the range on the wrong side of the road.

The second crash happened nearby about 5pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.