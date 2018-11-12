Menu
NSW ambulance in Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Two motorbike crashes within half an hour

12th Nov 2018 1:18 PM

TWO separate incidents are unfolding on the Northern Rivers involving a collision between a car and a motorbike.

A car and motorbike collided on the Pacific Highway, 15km north of Harwood Bridge at Devils Pulpit about 20 minutes ago.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they are attending to the bike rider, a 60-year-old man, who has superficial bleeding in the neck area.

No one is trapped in the incident.

Southbound lanes are blocked on the Pacific Highway.

Another incident involving a car and motorbike is unfolding on Johnston Street in Casino.

The NSW Ambulance spokesman said a 43-year-old man was conscious and breathing, and had sustained leg injuries.

