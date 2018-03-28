Two more parks for BIG4 tourist network

REGIONAL tourism takes another forward step with Park Beach and Sawtell Beach Holiday Parks now marketed under the BIG4 brand.

BIG4 chief executive Steven Wright said the change means the network will now provide greater opportunities for holiday-seekers and bring more visitors and economic benefit to the region.

"With more than four decades of experience in the leisure industry the network is renowned for offering unparalleled accommodation in some of the best destinations around the country,” he said.

"These two new parks meet the quality of service, facilities and cleanliness customers have come to expect.

"Our network is always expanding and we have many new parks we'll be sharing with our guests in the coming months.”

Coffs Coast Holiday Parks manager Jason Bailey said members will enjoy these wonderful parks under the BIG4 brand.

"BIG4's brand attributes of fun, connection, quality and location, along with their commitment to customer service, perfectly align with what our parks offer,” he said.

"Our team has always taken great pride in providing exceptional customer experiences and we are excited to be given the opportunity to extend our hospitality to BIG4 members.”