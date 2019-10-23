Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two more men charged with dad’s murder

by Elise Williams
23rd Oct 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged two more men with the murder of Michael Menzel, a 48-year-old father from Gleneagle, near Beaudesert.

A 29-year-old man from Yarrabilba, who was on Tuesday night extradited to Brisbane from NSW, and a 32-year-old from Beaudesert, were both charged with murder.

The two men will face Brisbane Magistrate Court later today.

Wearing handcuffs, the Yarrabilba man was escorted through Brisbane Airport by detectives after arriving from NSW and was later transported to the watchhouse.

He was the second man to be extradited to Brisbane after the violent home invasion on October 4, during which Mr Menzel was allegedly shot in the leg and died at the scene.

Matthew David Taylor, 28, of Port Macquarie, was extradited from NSW on Friday and charged with the murder.

His case was adjourned until November 25 after a brief mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

More Stories

crime home invasion murder queensland

Top Stories

    Residents await determination on controversial servo plan

    premium_icon Residents await determination on controversial servo plan

    News Court proceedings have wrapped up on a $3.5m plan to build a service station next to a childcare centre at Moonee Beach.

    Members give their seal of approval to merger

    Members give their seal of approval to merger

    News Members have voted strongly in favour of a merger

    Sixteen of the 19 people killed on the roads were locals

    premium_icon Sixteen of the 19 people killed on the roads were locals

    News "They are dying within sight of their homes."

    A way to live longer and prosper on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon A way to live longer and prosper on the Coffs Coast

    News Could the Coffs Coast become the world's next 'blue zone'?