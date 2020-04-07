Two more deaths in NSW as death toll climbs to 43

Three more people have died in NSW, including another Ruby Princess passenger and another Dorothy Henderson lodge resident.

A 90-year-old man died at Liverpool Hospital. He was a resident of the Opal Care Bankstown, the second death from that facility.

The latest Dorothy Henderson Lodge victim was a 90-year-old man, making him the sixth resident to die.

The Ruby Princess passenger was an 87-year-old woman.

NSW chief medical officer Dr Kerry Chant has announced two new deaths.

One was an 87-year-old woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess. The other was a 90-year-old man, the second resident Opal Care Bankstown to die.

There have been 49 new cases for a total of 2686.