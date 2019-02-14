Two 'model' locals

STRIKE A POSE: Jonah Bedford and Perry Foster are off to Melbourne to compete in the finals of 2019 Top Model Australia Model Search.

STRIKE A POSE: Jonah Bedford and Perry Foster are off to Melbourne to compete in the finals of 2019 Top Model Australia Model Search. TREVOR VEALE

FOR three days last October the promotions court at Park Beach Plaza was turned into a runway.

As the only NSW venue to host regional heats of the 2019 Top Model Australia Model Search, more than 120 boys and girls aged between 15 to 26 turned up to strut their stuff in a bid to become finalists.

Two local students, 18-year-old Perry Foster and 16-year-old Jonah Bedford, got the nod from the judges and are packing their bags for Melbourne to take part in the national finals later this month.

"I'd never done any modelling before, just a bit of joking around on Instagram with my sister,” said Jonah on his win to the next stage of 2019 Top Model Australia Model Search.

"I was working at my part-time job at Terry White Chemmart when a representative from the competition asked me to enter. I was a bit tentative but my sister encouraged me.

"I thought why not give it a crack. Also my mum is Aboriginal and there's not much representation of indigenous people in that field so I went for it.

"My family were super excited when I got through.”

Although Perry Foster is about to start her double university degree, Bachelor of Business and Bachelor of Arts, she's also excited about the prospect of modelling in her future.

"I've always had an interest in modelling and thought it could be a possible career path,” Perry said.

"I was so excited when I heard my name called as a finalist. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision to enter, I'd been at home studying for my HSC and wanted a break.”

Top Model Australia is a division of Top Model Worldwide. The Top Model Australia Worldwide licence is owned by Deborah Miller, official licence holder for Miss World Australia pageant and owner of CM Model agency.

The objective of this search is to give aspiring models an opportunity to enter an international competition and launch their career.

The winner of the Australia-wide competition will compete in London.