Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two Mid North Coast residents test positive to COVID-19

Matt Deans
by
16th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO residents from the Mid North Coast, who recently returned from an overseas holiday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple in their 60s are currently in self-isolation in Sydney and pose no risk to Mid North Coast residents or staff, NSW Health said this afternoon.

"The Mid North Coast Local Health District is planning for the establishment of acute respiratory clinics, similar to a fever or flu clinic concept, to screen people with risk factors for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses such as influenza as we approach the winter season," Acting Director North Coast Public Health Unit Dr Jane Jelfs said. 

The clinics are part of the district's ongoing response to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

coffs coast coronavirus covid-19 mid north coast positive tests
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schools take action to limit the impact of coronavirus

        Schools take action to limit the impact of coronavirus

        News Coffs Harbour schools have adopted social distancing measures.

        IN COURT: 55 people face the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 55 people face the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, March 16.

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Health Working from home could soon become the new norm for Aussies

        NSW beach where great white sharks won’t go

        premium_icon NSW beach where great white sharks won’t go

        News Research reveals great white sharks avoid Port Macquarie beach