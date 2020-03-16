Two Mid North Coast residents test positive to COVID-19

TWO residents from the Mid North Coast, who recently returned from an overseas holiday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple in their 60s are currently in self-isolation in Sydney and pose no risk to Mid North Coast residents or staff, NSW Health said this afternoon.

"The Mid North Coast Local Health District is planning for the establishment of acute respiratory clinics, similar to a fever or flu clinic concept, to screen people with risk factors for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses such as influenza as we approach the winter season," Acting Director North Coast Public Health Unit Dr Jane Jelfs said.

The clinics are part of the district's ongoing response to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the community.