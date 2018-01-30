Menu
Two men wanted over break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at Coffs Harbour last year.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at Coffs Harbour last year. Panetta, Catherine Anne
Rachel Vercoe
IMAGES have been released of two men who broke into a business in Coffs Harbour.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the break in which occurred just after midnight on Sunday, November 19.

The two men gained entry by forcing the lock on the ground floor of a business on the Pacific Highway and allegedly stole a sum of cash before fleeing.

Investigators from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command were notified and commenced investigations.

The man depicted in the image is described as being aged in his late teens or early 20's, slim to medium build, wearing a black hooded jumper with blue writing at the front, dark blue track suit pants with a pattern along the right hand side, white joggers and a white face mask and black gloves.

The second man in the image is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, slim to medium build, wearing a black hooded jumper, black track-suit pants with yellow Adidas writing along the leg, dark coloured face mask, covering an aqua-coloured Bond brand sock on the left hand and a white sock/glove on the right hand.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

 

Coffs Coast Advocate
