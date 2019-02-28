Menu
LOST AND FOUND: Jack Harvey and Mark Dixon were found by Police in Broken Head.
LOST AND FOUND: Jack Harvey and Mark Dixon were found by Police in Broken Head.
Two men to be extradited to Victoria over shooting of ex-cop

Liana Turner
28th Feb 2019 1:23 PM
TWO men who have been refused bail will be extradited interstate over an alleged attempted murder.

Victorian men Mark Dennis Dixon, 30, and Jack Harvey, 26, both from Point Cook, were not required to appear before Byron Bay Local Court when an application for their extradition was considered today.

Dixon and Harvey were yesterday arrested in Broken Head, following an appeal for public assistance from Victorian Police to find the men in relation to an alleged shooting.

The men have both been charged with attempting to murder former detective Said Morgan in Point Cook on February 21.

A warrant for their arrest was issued by the courts in Victoria on Sunday.

Byron Bay-based solicitor Ian McKay appeared in court as agent for the two men on behalf of another firm.

Mr McKay told Magistrate Jeff Dunlevy the accused were not required to appear via video link.

It's understood the pair were being held in custody at Tweed Heads Police Station.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik confirmed he was seeking the extradition of Mr Dixon and Mr Harvey on behalf of Victoria Police.

"The formal order that is sought is that each person be extradited to Victoria in the custody of (a Victorian Homicide Squad detective) to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on March 2," Mr Gradisnik said.

Mr McKay made no objection to either application.

Mr Dunlevy granted the extradition, also formally refusing bail for both men.

