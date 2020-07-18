Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
News

FIRE HEROS! Two men rush into burning tent to save children

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Jul 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men suffered burns to their hands and feet last night after they rushed into a burning tent to save two young children on a property north of Rockhampton.

At 11.11pm, paramedics were called to a property off Styx Rd, Ogmore, where two men in their 20s and a child had reportedly suffered burns.

One of the men was flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue in a serious but stable condition with significant burns to his hands and feet.

One of the children sustained minor burns to his leg and did not require transport to hospital.

His father sustained burns to the souls of his feet and was transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

burns ogmore queensland ambulance service racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire victims angered by smash and grab at bushtucker box

        premium_icon Fire victims angered by smash and grab at bushtucker box

        News ‘It’s about the wildlife - they’re not in a good state after the fires.’

        REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        Rugby League See who made the final cut in the region’s best 13 players over the past 10 years...

        CPL PREVIEW: Rangers hunting Lions at home

        premium_icon CPL PREVIEW: Rangers hunting Lions at home

        Soccer Top of the table clash the pick of the round and FFA Cup replay comes to Boambee

        Council gets the word on by-election

        premium_icon Council gets the word on by-election

        News The potential for a tied vote has long been a problem for Coffs Council.