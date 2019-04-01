Menu
Crime

Two men hacked at with machete

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Apr 2019 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM
DETECTIVES have charged a Mackay man following an assault with a machete in Goonda early this morning.

Around 4am, emergency services were called to Church St, Goodna, following reports of two men with lacerations to their arms and legs.

A 22-year-old man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and a 55-year-old man was treated at the scene.

Following investigations by police, officers attended an address on Alice St, Goodna, where a man was taken into custody, allegedly in possession of a machete.

Subsequently a 32-year-old Bucasia (Mackay) man has been charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

