Police have responded to reports of a double shooting.
Crime

Two men shot in rural town

by Derrick Krusche
12th May 2019 2:09 PM
Police have swarmed a Hunter Valley property following reports of a double shooting.

The incident, believed to involve two men, occurred in the rural community of Bingleburra just after midday and is being treated as domestic violence related.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and flown the pair to hospital while police established a crime scene.

"We're responding, it was quite a distance away from anything," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed two patients have both been flown in a helicopter to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further medical treatment.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

