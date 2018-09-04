Menu
Police have charged two men over the incident. (File picture)
Crime

Two charged after woman stabbed

by Jacob Miley
4th Sep 2018 4:41 AM

TWO men have been charged after a woman was allegedly stabbed at a unit in East Brisbane.

Police said the pair had visited the Potts St unit about 12.30pm today and an argument had ensued.

"A woman who lived in another unit heard the arguing and she went to the unit," a police statement said.

"The arguing continued, and she was stabbed once in the upper right chest."

The 46-year-old woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men left the apartment, but were later found by police.

A 25-year-old Woolloongabba man was charged with enter dwelling with intent, wounding, possession of a controlled drug (Ritalin) and possession of utensil (metal cone).

He is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old Surfers Paradise man was charged with one count of enter premises with intent and is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 19.

