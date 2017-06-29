Two men charged over series of armed robberies

Jasmine Minhas Full Profile Login to follow

FOLLOWING extensive inquiries two men have been charged over their alleged roles in a string of robberies across the Mid North Coast, taking place in a space of 18 months.

Detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad established Strike Force Soren to investigate a series of six armed robberies at Sawtell, Coffs Harbour, Wauchope, Mylestom, Macksville and Toormina.

Strike force investigators arrested a 24-year-old Toormina man at Coffs Harbour Police Station around 8am on June 27.

The man was charged with three counts of robbery armed with offensive weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery armed with offensive weapon.

He was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on June 28.

He was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on July 25.

At around 1pm the same day a 28-year-old Boambee East man was also arrested at Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with six counts of robbery armed with offensive weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery armed with offensive weapon, and participate in criminal group.

He was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on June 28.

He was also formally refused bail to appear at the same court on July 25.

Police will allege in court that the pair performed armed robberies at a number of licenced premises including:

- Lyons Rd, Sawtell on November 20, 2015.

- Jordan Esplanade, Coffs Harbour on February 17, 2016.

- King St, Wauchope on May 2, 2016.

- River St, Mylestom on October 27, 2016.

- Cooper St, Macksville on December, 8 2016.

- Toormina Rd, Toormina on April 20, 2017.