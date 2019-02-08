Two men charged over kidnapping

The pair were refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

A man and a teenage boy will appear in court today following investigations into an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Coffs Harbour last month.

About 9.15am yesterday (January 24) police will allege two men, aged 17 and 44, attended a hotel on Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour, and threatened a 20-year-old man.

It's further alleged the two men forced the 20-year-old man into a vehicle, threatening him with a hammer while driving through the streets of Coffs Harbour.

The man managed to escape from the moving vehicle and contacted police.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced investigations.

The 20-year-old man suffered facial lacerations and a minor head injury. He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man from Leonay NSW, while walking along Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Shortly after, about 9.00am, officers arrested a 17-year-old teenage boy from Coffs Harbour at a unit in Coffs Harbour.

They were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where they were charged with take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

Investigations continue as officers believe there may have been a third person involved.