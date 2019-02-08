Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pair were refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.
The pair were refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.
Crime

Two men charged over kidnapping

8th Feb 2019 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man and a teenage boy will appear in court today following investigations into an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Coffs Harbour last month.

About 9.15am yesterday (January 24) police will allege two men, aged 17 and 44, attended a hotel on Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour, and threatened a 20-year-old man.

It's further alleged the two men forced the 20-year-old man into a vehicle, threatening him with a hammer while driving through the streets of Coffs Harbour.

The man managed to escape from the moving vehicle and contacted police.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced investigations.

The 20-year-old man suffered facial lacerations and a minor head injury. He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man from Leonay NSW, while walking along Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Shortly after, about 9.00am, officers arrested a 17-year-old teenage boy from Coffs Harbour at a unit in Coffs Harbour.

They were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where they were charged with take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

The pair were refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.


Investigations continue as officers believe there may have been a third person involved.

court kidnapping police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Search resumes for missing swimmer

    premium_icon Search resumes for missing swimmer

    News Emergency services continue search for Middle Eastern man off Coffs Harbour.

    Drugs, ice pipe found in unlicensed driver's rental car

    premium_icon Drugs, ice pipe found in unlicensed driver's rental car

    News The 27-year-old man gave police a fake name

    Man missing in surf off Coffs Coast beach

    premium_icon Man missing in surf off Coffs Coast beach

    News Woman saved, man missing after pair dragged out to sea.

    Two big shows headed to the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Two big shows headed to the Coffs Coast

    Entertainment Entertainment. What shows are coming to town?