Crime

Three charged after serious assault of police officer

by Michael Saunders
19th Jan 2019 9:15 AM
DETECTIVES have charged two men and a woman following the alleged serious assault of a Road Policing Command officer at Coomera overnight which left him with a broken nose.

Around 8.15pm the male senior constable was travelling on Beattie Street when he intercepted two vehicles for random breath tests.

Police allege the drivers, a man and woman, both tested positive to drink driving and were moved to the rear seat of the police car.

Then it will be alleged a man, who was a passenger from one of the vehicles, approached and obstructed the officer.

The senior constable called for assistance and, as other officers arrived, it will be alleged the driver attempted to escape from the police vehicle.

When the senior constable approached the vehicle it will be alleged the man punched him in the face.

The 28-year-old Coomera man was arrested and later charged with one count of serious assault police.

He is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on February 8.

A 19-year-old Labrador man has been charged with one count of obstruct police and is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on February 4.

A 48-year-old woman has been given a Notice to Appear for obstruct police and drink driving after returning a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.111 per cent. She is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on February 22.

The 59-year-old officer was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment of a suspected broken nose.

