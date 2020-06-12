Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

Christian Berechree
by
12th Jun 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Roads have reopened around the site of a Bruce Highway crash that killed two Maryborough residents last night.

The Chronicle understands driver inattention may have been a factor in the crash, with the male driver attempting to turn around or pull into a rest centre near the site.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a BP service station was about 300m from the crash site and police would investigate whether the driver was trying to turn there.

EARLIER: TWO people from Maryborough have been killed in a truck crash near Torbanlea in the early hours of the morning.

A man and woman were travelling south in a sedan on the Bruce Highway about 1.45am.

They collided with a truck, also heading south and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured but was taken to Maryborough Hospital as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

bruce highway fatal crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10m to be pumped into economy says developer

        premium_icon $10m to be pumped into economy says developer

        News It was third time lucky for a controversial development at tonight’s Council meeting.

        NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        premium_icon NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        Rugby League Teams will be allowed to train in groups of 20 from the return date set by NSWRL...

        Coffs Airport lease handover delayed by Covid-19

        premium_icon Coffs Airport lease handover delayed by Covid-19

        News Process of handing over management pushing ahead despite delays.

        REVEALED: Extent of homelessness in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon REVEALED: Extent of homelessness in Coffs Harbour

        News It’s a perfect storm of rising house prices and declining wages.