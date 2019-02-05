Two major cafe chains want Gympie business

BIG BREAK: Popular cafe chain Muffin Break will open in Gympie, as soon as a suitable franchisee is found.

TWO national cafe chains are looking to launch in Gympie, with scarce store locations recently approved in Gympie Central Shopping Centre and Goldfields Plaza.

Award-winning cafe bakery Muffin Break and Jamaica Blue, known for it's fine coffee, could be the newest eateries in town once owner Foodco hires suitable franchisees.

Approved for a site in Gympie Central Shopping Centre last year, the company has now taken advantage of the new-look Goldfields Plaza to secure a 100sqm store tenancy for Jamaica Blue instead, once development is complete.

With the right franchisee, a 30sqm kiosk will house Muffin Break in Gympie's Central Shopping Centre food court.

Foodco regional development manager Tony Brusch said Gympie had shown promise in absorbing the two recognised brands, and the potential store spaces ticked all the boxes in the national chain's strict guidelines.

"We believe the landlord has an appetite to work with us to open these stores," Mr Brusch said.

"Goldfields Plaza is doing a big redevelopment of the centre and they're very keen to get the right mix in their centre," he said.

Gympie's strong dairy, beef and fresh produce industry was also a drawcard, he said.

Jamaica Blue has more than 120 stores in Australia, as well as franchises in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore and Malaysia.

He said the key would be to finding the right people to take up the businesses.

Gympie was a logical choice for the company because it was the next major hub north from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, Queensland leasing executive Michelle Lucadou-Wells previously said when Foodco had its sights first set on Gympie.

The major difference between Jamaica Blue and its competitors, according to Ms Lucadou-Wells, was the flexibility with the menu.

"We have over 400 recipes to choose from and aside from a few standards you can localise it and make it work with what Gympie people want," she said.

"Gympie is crying out for a fantastic cafe and that's what we offer," she said.

Mr Brusch hoped to secure the stores by the end of the year.

"It would be great to have someone who knows the area and can bring a regular following," Ms Lucadou-Wells said.