Two local men choppered to hospital in separate incidents

IN ACTION: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been busy this weekend on the Coffs Coast.

IN ACTION: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been busy this weekend on the Coffs Coast. TREVOR VEALE

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been busy this weekend on the Coffs Coast, with two people choppered to hospital in separate incidents.

The helicopter was called to a single vehicle accident at Bostobrick near Dorrigo around 1.30pm Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team managed to stabilise a 78-year-old male on site.

The man suffered multiple injuries in the crash after his car allegedly left the road and hit a tree.

He was flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Early on Sunday morning the helicopter was tasked on a medical transfer of a 29-year-old man from Coffs Harbour Hospital to the John Hunter Hospital.

The man was transferred in a stable condition after suffering head injuries during a fall last night.