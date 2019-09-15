Menu
IN ACTION: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been busy this weekend on the Coffs Coast.
Two local men choppered to hospital in separate incidents

Sam Flanagan
15th Sep 2019 1:12 PM
THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been busy this weekend on the Coffs Coast, with two people choppered to hospital in separate incidents.

The helicopter was called to a single vehicle accident at Bostobrick near Dorrigo around 1.30pm Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team managed to stabilise a 78-year-old male on site. 

The man suffered multiple injuries in the crash after his car allegedly left the road and hit a tree.

He was flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Early on Sunday morning the helicopter was tasked on a medical transfer of a 29-year-old man from Coffs Harbour Hospital to the John Hunter Hospital.

The man was transferred in a stable condition after suffering head injuries during a fall last night.

