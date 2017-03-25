Two-legged circus Lions say thank you to the community

AFTER the curtains are drawn on the four-legged lions at Stardust Circus, it's the two-legged lions' time to shine.

The Coffs Harbour Pacific City Lions Club has joined forces with the circus and has been attending every show to gather donations for local charity groups including Cancer Council Northern NSW, Coffs Harbour SES, The Men's Shed and Life Education.

"We were asked by the ringmaster Adam St James to come along and do a bucket collection from the audience and then distribute the funds to local charities in the area,” said Joe Grewal, president of the Coffs Harbour Pacific City Lions Club.

"The audience have been so generous so I just want to say thank you to the Coffs Harbour community and the circus for allowing us the opportunity to go there and do this.”

The Coffs Harbour Pacific City Lionesses Club have also been gathering donations at the circus, raising money for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service.

The Lions club, an international organisation which promotes community service, disaster relief and aid for those in need, is celebrating its centenary.