Two kings help deaf kids hear the sounds of hope

RUGBY league Immortal Wally Lewis has lent support to raise funds for children with hearing disabilities.

King Wally is vice-patron of the Hear And Say group and contributed the forward to the book Sounds Of Hope written by another king - leading journalist and author Madonna King - recounting personal recollections about dealing with children who are deaf.

One of those children is Grace, 6, and what parents Dan and Lucy Lukan have dealt with.

"When Grace was born she was like any other child and her cerebral palsy came later,” Dan recalled.

"Grace lost her hearing, her sight and her teeth and she's got no head or body control.

"Her type of cerebral palsy means she can't communicate with the outside world.

"She wants to and she can understand but up to now she hasn't been able to communicate back.”

For Dan and Lucy it was a dream come true when Grace learnt to communicate through eye gaze software and her cochlear implant.

Grace is now able to interact, express herself and over time will learn to advocate for herself.

The book is available to purchase along with other merchandise.

Go to www.hearandsay.com.au