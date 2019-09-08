Menu
Two killed after motorbike crashes into pole

by Christopher Harris
8th Sep 2019 12:57 PM
A man and a woman have died after a motorcycle hit a pole in Sydney's south west this morning.

Police were called to the corner of Forest Rd near Forshaw Ave at Peakhurst about 11.10am.

The woman was sitting behind the male rider when the motorcycle crashed into the pole after going around a bend on Forest Rd.

They both died at the scene.

Police will now do a forensic examination and investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

At Forest Rd one eastbound lane is closed and motorists have been advised to allow extra travel time and avoid the area.

