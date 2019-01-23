Two killed after car crashes into river

TWO bodies have been removed from a vehicle submerged in a river on the state's Mid North Coast.

Police have been told the vehicle was travelling on Croads Esplanade, Smithtown, about 15km north east of Kempsey, when it left the road and went into the water on Wednesday about 11.10am.

A rescue operation was commenced and a short time ago, the bodies of an adult male and an adult female were removed from the sedan, police said.

No further details on their identity are available at this stage. An operation will continue to salvage the vehicle. Forensic police are on scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.