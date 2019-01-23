Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two killed after car crashes into river

23rd Jan 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO bodies have been removed from a vehicle submerged in a river on the state's Mid North Coast.

Police have been told the vehicle was travelling on Croads Esplanade, Smithtown, about 15km north east of Kempsey, when it left the road and went into the water on Wednesday about 11.10am.

A rescue operation was commenced and a short time ago, the bodies of an adult male and an adult female were removed from the sedan, police said.

No further details on their identity are available at this stage. An operation will continue to salvage the vehicle. Forensic police are on scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

crash kempsey macleavy river mid north coast smithtown
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Can you cash in on a rebate for slow internet?

    Can you cash in on a rebate for slow internet?

    News ACCC data shows millions of Aussies are entitled to cash back due to slow NBN services.

    Financial adviser accused of fraud pleads not guilty

    premium_icon Financial adviser accused of fraud pleads not guilty

    News A 42-year-old man allegedly stole massive sums from super funds.

    Nurses make a political stand for their patients

    Nurses make a political stand for their patients

    News Health care by postcode, nurses rally for their patients