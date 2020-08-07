Two injured following attempted home invasion

TWO people have been charged following a home invasion this week which left two people injured.

On Monday afternoon police were called to an address in Linden Ave Boambee East following reports of an attempted home invasion.

Police allege a number of people tried to gain entry to the premises and confronted the two adults occupying the building.

Both adults received cuts and abrasions following the incident.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty said following inquiries by detectives a 44-year-old woman was arrested later that day and an 18-year-old man on Wednesday.

They are both set to appear before Coffs Harbour court on August 31.

Chief Insp Flaherty said police believed it was not a "random matter" and the parties involved were known to each other.

"Obviously any home invasion is concerning but his has been what we believe is targeted attack on the occupants," he said.