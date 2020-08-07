Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Home invasion
Crime

Two injured following attempted home invasion

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
7th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged following a home invasion this week which left two people injured.

On Monday afternoon police were called to an address in Linden Ave Boambee East following reports of an attempted home invasion.

Police allege a number of people tried to gain entry to the premises and confronted the two adults occupying the building.

Both adults received cuts and abrasions following the incident.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty said following inquiries by detectives a 44-year-old woman was arrested later that day and an 18-year-old man on Wednesday.

They are both set to appear before Coffs Harbour court on August 31.

Chief Insp Flaherty said police believed it was not a "random matter" and the parties involved were known to each other.

"Obviously any home invasion is concerning but his has been what we believe is targeted attack on the occupants," he said.

More Stories

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour coffs harbour crime
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        Smart and Walters turn on the style at Park Beach

        Premium Content Smart and Walters turn on the style at Park Beach

        News Young surfers show visitors how it’s done at the start of Junior State Titles.

        Protester’s bold call on naming State Forests

        Premium Content Protester’s bold call on naming State Forests

        News Conservation group says using Indigenous words for logged forests...

        PHOTOS: Out and About on Coffs Cup Day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Out and About on Coffs Cup Day

        People and Places See who came out to enjoy Coffs Cup Day 2020